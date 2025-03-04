Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Engages Swedish Delegation in Crucial External Affairs Dialogue

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, led by Shashi Tharoor, engaged with the Swedish Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss India's development aid budget, future embassies, and UN candidacy for 2028-29. Vigorous discussions centered on the Ministry's budget demands for 2025-26.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee (PSC) on External Affairs Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On Tuesday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs hosted a crucial meeting with the Swedish Parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Parliament House Annex. Led by Committee Chairman Shashi Tharoor, the gathering sought to strengthen diplomatic relations and share insights into India's foreign aid budget.

Previous discussions, held on February 27, delved into the expansive topics from the Government of India's development aid budget to the establishment of new embassies and consulates. Tharoor expressed that this aligns with the Ministry of External Affairs' annual budget demands for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The committee conducted in-depth dialogues with Ministry officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on India's international ambitions, including its candidacy for a UN Security Council seat in 2028-29. This comprehensive session was attended by key figures in foreign diplomacy and aimed to project India's strategic vision abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

