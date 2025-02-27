Left Menu

Comprehensive PSC Discussion on India's External Affairs Budget and UN Candidacy

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, conducted a thorough review of the Ministry of External Affairs' budgetary demands for 2025-26. The meeting addressed India's development aid, diplomatic expansion, and UN Security Council candidacy, with top officials providing insights. A broad discourse on foreign policy priorities ensued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:13 IST
Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting on Thursday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs delved into a wide range of critical issues concerning India's global diplomatic efforts. Chaired by Shashi Tharoor, the session scrutinized the Ministry of External Affairs' demands for financial grants for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The committee's discussions encompassed the government's development aid allocation, strategies for opening new embassies, and enhancing Foreign Service personnel training. This detailed examination highlighted India's commitment to projecting its voice on the international stage, according to Tharoor, who emphasized the comprehensive nature of the dialogue.

The meeting also focused on India's ambitions for a United Nations Security Council seat in the 2028-29 term, indicating the country's proactive steps in global governance. Key officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, participated, reinforcing the ministry's strategic priorities for diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

