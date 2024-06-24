Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Toy Train Ride Turns Fatal at Mall

A 10-year-old boy tragically died after a toy train ride overturned at Elante Mall, Punjab. CCTV footage revealed that the boy suffered severe head injuries when the train's last compartment overturned during a turn. Authorities have registered a case against the train operator and mall management for negligence.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:11 IST
Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Toy Train Ride Turns Fatal at Mall
child
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old boy tragically lost his life after the compartment of a toy train he was riding at Elante Mall overturned. The tragedy struck on Saturday night while the boy and his family were enjoying an outing.

CCTV footage, which has since emerged on social media, shows the boy, identified as Shahbaz, seated in the last compartment of the train. As the toy train negotiated a turn, the compartment overturned, causing Shahbaz severe head injuries. His cousin, who was with him, escaped without harm.

Shahbaz was immediately rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Sector 32, where, despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC against the train operator and the mall's management. The toy train has been seized as part of the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024