Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Toy Train Ride Turns Fatal at Mall

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old boy tragically lost his life after the compartment of a toy train he was riding at Elante Mall overturned. The tragedy struck on Saturday night while the boy and his family were enjoying an outing.

CCTV footage, which has since emerged on social media, shows the boy, identified as Shahbaz, seated in the last compartment of the train. As the toy train negotiated a turn, the compartment overturned, causing Shahbaz severe head injuries. His cousin, who was with him, escaped without harm.

Shahbaz was immediately rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Sector 32, where, despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC against the train operator and the mall's management. The toy train has been seized as part of the investigation.

