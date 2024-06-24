Tragic Incident: Young Boy's Toy Train Ride Turns Fatal at Mall
A 10-year-old boy tragically died after a toy train ride overturned at Elante Mall, Punjab. CCTV footage revealed that the boy suffered severe head injuries when the train's last compartment overturned during a turn. Authorities have registered a case against the train operator and mall management for negligence.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old boy tragically lost his life after the compartment of a toy train he was riding at Elante Mall overturned. The tragedy struck on Saturday night while the boy and his family were enjoying an outing.
CCTV footage, which has since emerged on social media, shows the boy, identified as Shahbaz, seated in the last compartment of the train. As the toy train negotiated a turn, the compartment overturned, causing Shahbaz severe head injuries. His cousin, who was with him, escaped without harm.
Shahbaz was immediately rushed to the government medical college and hospital in Sector 32, where, despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case under section 304-A of the IPC against the train operator and the mall's management. The toy train has been seized as part of the investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat government suspends IAS officer and Valsad district collector Aayush Oak for 'negligence' in land-related matter: Order.
Gujarat Suspends IAS Officer for Negligence in Land Matter
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accuses AAP of negligence amid Delhi water crisis
Supreme Court Advocates Zero Tolerance for NEET-UG 2024 Negligence
"If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with," Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row