Tensions Rise: U.S. and Kyiv Blamed for Sevastopol Missile Attack
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, holding Washington and Kyiv equally responsible for a deadly missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea. The ministry warned that actions by Washington would not go unanswered, indicating potential response measures.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:13 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday to tell her that Moscow blamed Kyiv and Washington equally for a deadly missile attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.
"Such actions by Washington... will not be left without response," the ministry said in a statement. "There will definitely be response measures."
