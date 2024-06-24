Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. and Kyiv Blamed for Sevastopol Missile Attack

Russia's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador, holding Washington and Kyiv equally responsible for a deadly missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea. The ministry warned that actions by Washington would not go unanswered, indicating potential response measures.

  • Russia

Russia's foreign ministry summoned the U.S. ambassador on Monday to tell her that Moscow blamed Kyiv and Washington equally for a deadly missile attack on the city of Sevastopol in Crimea.

"Such actions by Washington... will not be left without response," the ministry said in a statement. "There will definitely be response measures."

