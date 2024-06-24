Left Menu

Germany's Industry Relief as EU and China Discuss EV Tariffs

Siegfried Russwurm, president of Germany's BDI industry lobby group, welcomed the initiation of talks between China and the European Union regarding tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. He emphasized the importance of negotiations to avoid a trade dispute. These discussions aim to address China's request to scrap preliminary EU tariffs set to begin on July 4.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:39 IST
Siegfried Russwurm
  • Country:
  • Germany

The head of Germany's industry lobby on Monday expressed relief that China and the European Union are to hold talks on the bloc's planned tariffs on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). Siegfried Russwurm, the president of Germany's BDI industry lobby group, told German radio Deutschlandfunk it was a "good sign" that negotiations were underway to seek to avert a full-blown trade dispute.

"It's good that there is willingness to talk on both sides. Forced action is the last thing that we in the trading nation of Germany could wish for," said Russwurm. China and the European Union have agreed to start talks on the planned imposition of tariffs on Chinese-made EVs being imported into the European market, senior officials of both sides said on Saturday.

Beijing wants the EU to scrap its preliminary tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles before they are imposed on July 4, China's state-controlled Global Times reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

