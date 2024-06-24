Supreme Court Demands Accountability in Delhi Tree Felling Scandal
The Supreme Court has questioned the Delhi Development Authority vice president on the unauthorized felling of trees in the ridge area, allegedly ordered by the lieutenant governor. The Court plans a detailed inquiry and has directed a massive tree plantation drive. A hearing is scheduled for June 26.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has expressed serious concerns over unauthorized tree felling in Delhi's ridge area and has demanded accountability from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). On Monday, the apex court sought a 'clear' statement from the DDA's vice president regarding whether the trees were cut on the orders of the lieutenant governor without necessary permissions.
Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for a detailed inquiry into the actions of the DDA that led to the destruction of numerous valuable trees, highlighting the environmental degradation that resulted. 'Such brazen acts cannot be lightly brushed aside. The court must send a strong message to the authorities about their statutory and constitutional duties to protect the environment,' the bench stated.
The Supreme Court plans to issue directives for a substantial tree plantation drive across the national capital territory, soliciting assistance from the DDA and Attorney General R Venkataramani. Following a previous notice of criminal contempt against DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda, the court has mandated the planting of 100 new trees for each tree felled. The matter is set for a hearing on June 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Raja Bhaiyya's Legacy: Kirti Vardhan Singh's Environmental Crusade and Political Triumphs
Jual Oram gets tribal affairs portfolio, Giriraj Singh textiles portfolio; Bhupendra Yadav retains environment ministry.
TDP leader C Pemmasani is MoS for rural development and communications; Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS for environment and external affairs.
Balancing Development with Conservation: India's Environmental Journey
Workshop on Environmental and Forest Clearances for Coal Mining Held