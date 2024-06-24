Supreme Court Demands Accountability in Delhi Tree Felling Scandal

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concerns over unauthorized tree felling in Delhi's ridge area and has demanded accountability from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). On Monday, the apex court sought a 'clear' statement from the DDA's vice president regarding whether the trees were cut on the orders of the lieutenant governor without necessary permissions.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the need for a detailed inquiry into the actions of the DDA that led to the destruction of numerous valuable trees, highlighting the environmental degradation that resulted. 'Such brazen acts cannot be lightly brushed aside. The court must send a strong message to the authorities about their statutory and constitutional duties to protect the environment,' the bench stated.

The Supreme Court plans to issue directives for a substantial tree plantation drive across the national capital territory, soliciting assistance from the DDA and Attorney General R Venkataramani. Following a previous notice of criminal contempt against DDA vice-chairman Subhasish Panda, the court has mandated the planting of 100 new trees for each tree felled. The matter is set for a hearing on June 26.

