Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Civic Officials Over Poor Performance

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at ministers, bureaucrats, and local officials for subpar civic amenities, questioning if she herself had to clean the streets. She announced a centralized tender process and accountability reviews by a specialized team to address corruption and poor governance.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:07 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal publicly criticized government officials and local leaders for the deteriorating civic amenities across the state, questioning whether she must personally handle basic tasks like street-cleaning.

During a fiery meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee reprimanded various officials for their 'below-par performance.' She emphasized the need for vigilance and oversight, announcing a specialized review team would be formed, comprising officers from the vigilance department, police, and CID, to scrutinize the performance of civic bodies.

Banerjee also revealed that all tender processes will now be centralized to curb 'illegal monetary deals,' while reiterating that the government has allocated Rs 51,500 crore to the urban development sector since 2011. She held certain officials accountable for corruption and land encroachment cases, promising a clean-up of the system before fresh elections are conducted.

