Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Civic Officials Over Poor Performance

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal publicly criticized government officials and local leaders for the deteriorating civic amenities across the state, questioning whether she must personally handle basic tasks like street-cleaning.

During a fiery meeting at the state secretariat, Banerjee reprimanded various officials for their 'below-par performance.' She emphasized the need for vigilance and oversight, announcing a specialized review team would be formed, comprising officers from the vigilance department, police, and CID, to scrutinize the performance of civic bodies.

Banerjee also revealed that all tender processes will now be centralized to curb 'illegal monetary deals,' while reiterating that the government has allocated Rs 51,500 crore to the urban development sector since 2011. She held certain officials accountable for corruption and land encroachment cases, promising a clean-up of the system before fresh elections are conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)