Jordanian Forces Thwart Major Explosive Threat in Industrial Warehouse
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 25-06-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 01:48 IST
- Jordan
Jordanian security forces said on Monday they uncovered and detonated explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of the capital Amman. Witnesses had earlier said security forces had sealed the Abu Alanda area in a wide scale security operation that comes two days after authorities announced they had detonated explosives uncovered in another location in the capital.
