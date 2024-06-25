Left Menu

Jordanian Forces Thwart Major Explosive Threat in Industrial Warehouse

Jordanian security forces successfully uncovered and safely detonated explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of Amman. The Abu Alanda area was sealed off in a large-scale operation, following another detonation of explosives found in the capital just two days prior.

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 25-06-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 01:48 IST
Jordanian Forces Thwart Major Explosive Threat in Industrial Warehouse
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordanian security forces said on Monday they uncovered and detonated explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of the capital Amman. Witnesses had earlier said security forces had sealed the Abu Alanda area in a wide scale security operation that comes two days after authorities announced they had detonated explosives uncovered in another location in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024