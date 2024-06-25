Jordanian Forces Thwart Major Explosive Threat in Industrial Warehouse

Jordanian security forces said on Monday they uncovered and detonated explosives hidden in a commercial warehouse in an industrial area southeast of the capital Amman. Witnesses had earlier said security forces had sealed the Abu Alanda area in a wide scale security operation that comes two days after authorities announced they had detonated explosives uncovered in another location in the capital.

