Julian Assange's UK Exit and Espionage Plea
Wikileaks announced on Monday that its founder, Julian Assange, has left a British prison and the United Kingdom. Documents reveal Assange will plead guilty this week to violating U.S. espionage law, as part of a deal to allow him to return to Australia.
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 05:42 IST
Wikileaks said on Monday that its founder, Julian Assange, had left a British prison on Monday and flown out of the United Kingdom.
Wikileaks announced Assange's whereabouts shortly after court documents showed he was due to plead guilty later this week to violating U.S. espionage law, in a deal that will allow him to return home to Australia.
