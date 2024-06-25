Left Menu

Julian Assange Set for Freedom After DOJ Plea Deal

The US Justice Department has agreed to a plea deal that will see WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange freed. Assange, known for his anti-secrecy website, has been embroiled in a saga involving leaked US military documents. He's expected to plead guilty under the Espionage Act and return to Australia.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:45 IST
In a landmark development, the US Justice Department has reached a plea deal leading to the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. This agreement brings to a close a prolonged saga steeped in international intrigue.

Julian Assange, an enigmatic Australian editor and the brainchild behind the anti-secrecy platform WikiLeaks, rose to global prominence following the 2010 release of nearly half a million sensitive documents pertaining to US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. His revelations made him a hero among press freedom advocates but a target for American prosecutors.

Originally facing a multitude of charges, including conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, the plea deal requires Assange to admit guilt under the Espionage Act. Instead of facing prison time in the US, Assange will return to Australia. He left a British prison ahead of his forthcoming court hearing in the Marianas, closing a chapter in one of the most captivating legal dramas in recent history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

