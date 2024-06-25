Left Menu

Julian Assange's Journey: From Extradition Battles to Plea Deal

Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, landed in Bangkok en route to a plea deal with the US government. Assange is charged under the Espionage Act and is expected to plead guilty in Saipan. This agreement ends years of legal strife, enabling Assange to return to Australia.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:29 IST
Julian Assange
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Julian Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, touched down in Bangkok on Tuesday as part of his journey towards a plea bargain with the United States government. This significant development aims to resolve the protracted legal case extending over multiple continents and years, connected to the dissemination of classified documents.

The chartered flight VJT199, bearing Assange, arrived at Don Mueang International Airport shortly after noon. While it remains unclear if the aircraft is merely undergoing refueling, Assange's ultimate destination is the Northern Mariana Islands where he will stand before a court in Saipan, a U.S. commonwealth, to enter his plea on Wednesday.

Assange is anticipated to admit to a charge of conspiracy to unlawfully obtain and disseminate national defense information under the Espionage Act, per the US Justice Department. The forthcoming plea agreement proposes that Assange, post-sentencing, would return to his native Australia, culminating a saga punctuated by his long-term evasion of extradition.

