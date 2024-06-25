Delhi's Water Crisis: Minister Atishi's Hunger Strike Ends in Hospitalization

Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike, aimed at demanding water for the capital, concluded early Tuesday with her hospitalization due to worsening health conditions.

Atishi, holding multiple portfolios in Delhi government, was admitted to the emergency ICU at Lok Nayak Hospital. Doctors report her stable condition, estimating a few days for recovery.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wished her good health while criticizing her public statements. Medical Director Dr. Suresh Kumar detailed her critical sugar levels and the medical implications of hypoglycemia, emphasized the urgency of timely intervention.

