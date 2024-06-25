Delhi's Water Crisis: Minister Atishi's Hunger Strike Ends in Hospitalization
Delhi Water Minister Atishi ended her hunger strike after being hospitalized due to drastic health decline. Admitted in ICU, her condition is stable while political figures express mixed reactions. Her indefinite fast aimed to address the city's water scarcity issue, urging Central Government intervention.
Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike, aimed at demanding water for the capital, concluded early Tuesday with her hospitalization due to worsening health conditions.
Atishi, holding multiple portfolios in Delhi government, was admitted to the emergency ICU at Lok Nayak Hospital. Doctors report her stable condition, estimating a few days for recovery.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva wished her good health while criticizing her public statements. Medical Director Dr. Suresh Kumar detailed her critical sugar levels and the medical implications of hypoglycemia, emphasized the urgency of timely intervention.
