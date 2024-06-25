Julian Assange's Legal Voyage: From Bangkok to Saipan

In a significant development, a plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange departed from Bangkok and is en route to Saipan for a critical plea deal with the US government.

Confirmed by Assange's wife, Stella, the flight left Don Mueang International Airport, with its final destination being Saipan, where Assange is slated to appear in court on Wednesday.

The plea deal, which involves Assange pleading guilty to an Espionage Act charge, could finally bring an end to his protracted legal battle and allow him to return to his home country of Australia after sentencing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)