Julian Assange's Legal Voyage: From Bangkok to Saipan
Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder, departed Bangkok en route to Saipan for a plea deal with the US government. Expected to plead guilty to an Espionage Act charge, the deal will end his legal woes and allow him to return to Australia. The chartered flight left Bangkok and was confirmed by his wife, Stella.
- Country:
- Thailand
In a significant development, a plane carrying WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange departed from Bangkok and is en route to Saipan for a critical plea deal with the US government.
Confirmed by Assange's wife, Stella, the flight left Don Mueang International Airport, with its final destination being Saipan, where Assange is slated to appear in court on Wednesday.
The plea deal, which involves Assange pleading guilty to an Espionage Act charge, could finally bring an end to his protracted legal battle and allow him to return to his home country of Australia after sentencing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
