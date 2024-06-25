Controversial Arrest: Mian Abdul Qayoom Lands in Legal Trouble Over Murder Conspiracy

In a significant development, Mian Abdul Qayoom, the former president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, was arrested on Tuesday by the State Investigation Agency (SIA) in connection with the 2020 murder conspiracy of prominent advocate Babar Qadri. The officials confirmed that evidence had been collected against Qayoom.

Known for his association with the All Party Hurriyat Conference and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Qayoom's arrest has raised eyebrows. Qadri, a vocal human rights advocate, was shot dead at his residence in September 2020, after surviving an assassination attempt in 2018. Qayoom emerged as the primary suspect in the murder during the investigation.

Officials cite Qayoom's notorious control over the Bar Association and his use of intimidation, threats, and violence to maintain this power. He has been shifted to Jammu and will face trial in a designated court. The case transfer from Srinagar to Jammu intends to ensure fair trial conditions, given local hostilities.

