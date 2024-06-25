UN Urges Restraint in Kenya Amid Protests
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for restraint from police and security forces in Kenya and urged protesters to remain peaceful. This appeal was highlighted by U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, emphasizing the importance of upholding the right to peaceful demonstration.
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:09 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint in Kenya by police and security forces and called for protesters to be peaceful, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"It is very important that the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully be upheld," Dujarric said.
