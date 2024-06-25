Four Arrested for Trespassing at Prime Minister Sunak’s Residence

Four men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's home in northern England on Tuesday, local police said in a statement.

"We have arrested four people in the grounds of the Prime Minister's constituency home this afternoon. Our officers were with the four men within one minute of them entering the grounds," the statement said.

