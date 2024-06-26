Left Menu

Undocumented Venezuelan Men Charged in Houston Girl's Murder Held on $10 Million Bond

Two undocumented Venezuelan men, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, face a $10 million bond each after being accused of killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. Evidence indicates Martinez-Rangel attempted to flee the country. Both men are under immigration holds.

Updated: 26-06-2024 00:15 IST
  • United States

Two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, have been charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. The court has set their bonds at $10 million each.

Authorities say Martinez-Rangel was trying to leave the country after police began their investigation. Martinez-Rangel's court-appointed attorney, Mario Madrid, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The tragic incident occurred when Nungaray's body was discovered in a creek, having been strangled to death. Prosecutors allege the men tied her up and killed her after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store. Both men, who entered the United States illegally in March, are under immigration holds, ensuring they remain in custody.

