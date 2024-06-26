Undocumented Venezuelan Men Charged in Houston Girl's Murder Held on $10 Million Bond

Two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, have been charged with capital murder in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. The court has set their bonds at $10 million each.

Authorities say Martinez-Rangel was trying to leave the country after police began their investigation. Martinez-Rangel's court-appointed attorney, Mario Madrid, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The tragic incident occurred when Nungaray's body was discovered in a creek, having been strangled to death. Prosecutors allege the men tied her up and killed her after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store. Both men, who entered the United States illegally in March, are under immigration holds, ensuring they remain in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)