U.S. Visa Crunch: New Restrictions to Combat Illegal Immigration

In a move to curb illegal immigration, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled a visa-restriction policy on Wednesday aimed at foreign officials suspected of aiding unlawful entry into the country. This measure targets those facilitating the transit of undocumented individuals into the United States.

The new policy specifically focuses on immigration, customs, airport, and port authority officials who knowingly assist aliens intending to cross the U.S. Southwest border illegally. Rubio emphasized the importance of deterring such practices to strengthen the country's border security.

By highlighting officials who allegedly enable these illegal actions, the policy seeks to disrupt the networks that contribute to unauthorized immigration, thus maintaining the integrity of U.S. immigration systems.

