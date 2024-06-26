Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Gainforce in Odesa

A Russian missile attack on Odesa, a city in southern Ukraine, targeted civilian infrastructure and damaged an administrative building. No casualties were reported. Earlier, a missile strike injured three people and damaged a storage facility. Odesa's port facilities remain frequent targets amidst Russia's 28-month-long invasion.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:26 IST
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa struck civilian infrastructure in the early hours of Wednesday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. The attack damaged an administrative building in the industrial sector. Kiper said there were no casualties in the attack.

Earlier this week, a Russian missile strike damaged a storage facility in the city, injuring three people. Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian forces in the 28-month-long invasion, with many attacks aimed at the city's port facilities. Russia denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure.

