Modi Hails Om Birla's Re-Election as Lok Sabha Speaker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker. Modi praised Birla's leadership during his previous term and expressed confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and fulfill the people’s expectations. Birla was elected with a voice vote, showcasing bipartisan support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, expressing confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and live up to public expectations.

Birla was elected with a voice vote, with opposition parties fielding Congress member K Suresh as their candidate. The election saw a moment of bipartisan unity as Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair.

Modi praised Birla's previous term, noting the historic decisions taken and the high productivity of the Lok Sabha. The prime minister expressed confidence in Birla's continued success, highlighting his leadership, humility, and welfare work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

