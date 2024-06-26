Left Menu

Julian Assange Freed: A New Chapter in Transparency and Justice

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to Australia after a plea deal with the US Justice Department. This marks the end of lengthy legal battles over publishing US military secrets. Assange, hailed for his transparency efforts, admitted guilt but avoided further imprisonment. The Australian government played a pivotal role in his freedom.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:10 IST
Julian Assange Freed: A New Chapter in Transparency and Justice
Julian Assange
  • Country:
  • Australia

Julian Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, has returned to his homeland Australia following a plea deal with the US Justice Department. This agreement, which concluded a protracted legal battle, saw Assange admit guilt for obtaining and publishing classified US military documents.

The case, which captivated international attention for years, ended unexpectedly with Assange, 52, entering his plea in a US district court in Saipan. This choice of location avoided bringing Assange onto mainland US soil.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged Assange's return, crediting the Australian government's patient diplomacy for his release. Assange, who spent years in a British prison and the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, will now be free to campaign for freedom of speech and transparency in government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024