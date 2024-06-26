Left Menu

Drug Bust in Jharkhand: 3 Arrested with 120 gm of Brown Sugar

In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, three individuals were arrested after police seized approximately 120 grams of brown sugar from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, security forces intercepted a vehicle and made the recovery. SP Deepak Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrests and noted that further investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:27 IST
In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, authorities made a significant drug bust on Wednesday, arresting three individuals and seizing around 120 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

According to police sources, a team of security forces successfully intercepted a vehicle acting on a tip-off, leading to the seizure.

Garhwa SP Deepak Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigation is currently underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

