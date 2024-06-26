Drug Bust in Jharkhand: 3 Arrested with 120 gm of Brown Sugar

In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, authorities made a significant drug bust on Wednesday, arresting three individuals and seizing around 120 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

According to police sources, a team of security forces successfully intercepted a vehicle acting on a tip-off, leading to the seizure.

Garhwa SP Deepak Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigation is currently underway.

