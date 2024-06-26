Drug Bust in Jharkhand: 3 Arrested with 120 gm of Brown Sugar
In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, three individuals were arrested after police seized approximately 120 grams of brown sugar from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, security forces intercepted a vehicle and made the recovery. SP Deepak Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrests and noted that further investigation is ongoing.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, authorities made a significant drug bust on Wednesday, arresting three individuals and seizing around 120 grams of brown sugar from their possession.
According to police sources, a team of security forces successfully intercepted a vehicle acting on a tip-off, leading to the seizure.
Garhwa SP Deepak Kumar Pandey confirmed the arrests and stated that further investigation is currently underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drug bust
- Jharkhand
- brown sugar
- arrest
- seizure
- police
- security forces
- vehicle
- investigation
- Garhwa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Police will take action, no question of any interference," says Dinesh Gundu Rao after Mangaluru stabbing case
Punjab Police Crackdown: 7 Kg Heroin Seized, Accused Arrested
Police Nab Duo from Notorious 'Chhenu Gang' in North Delhi
Chinese Police Investigate Stabbing of American Educators
Major Drug Bust in North Tripura: Police Constable Among Two Arrested