Labour Ministry Probes Gender Discrimination at Foxconn India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched an investigation into allegations that married women are being prohibited from working at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant, based on recent media reports.

Invoking Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976, the Ministry underscored the legal mandate against gender discrimination in hiring practices.

Consequently, the Tamil Nadu labour department, as the relevant enforcement body, has been requested to provide a comprehensive report. Additionally, the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner's office has been tasked with furnishing its findings to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India.

