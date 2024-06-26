Labour Ministry Probes Gender Discrimination at Foxconn India
The Ministry of Labour and Employment is investigating claims of married women being barred from employment at Foxconn India. The Tamil Nadu labour department has been asked for a detailed report. The Ministry emphasizes compliance with the Equal Remuneration Act, which prohibits gender discrimination in recruitment.
The Ministry of Labour and Employment has launched an investigation into allegations that married women are being prohibited from working at the Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant, based on recent media reports.
Invoking Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act 1976, the Ministry underscored the legal mandate against gender discrimination in hiring practices.
Consequently, the Tamil Nadu labour department, as the relevant enforcement body, has been requested to provide a comprehensive report. Additionally, the Regional Chief Labour Commissioner's office has been tasked with furnishing its findings to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India.
