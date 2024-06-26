Julian Assange's Legal Saga: White House Clarifies Non-Involvement
The White House was not involved in the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, freed this week, according to national security spokesman John Kirby. Assange returned to Australia after resolving a 14-year legal battle by pleading guilty to violating U.S. espionage law. The case was managed by the Department of Justice.
The White House was not in any way involved in the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was freed earlier this week, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"That was a Department of Justice matter and they're the only ones that can speak to it," he told a briefing call for reporters. Assange landed in Australia on Wednesday after pleading guilty to violating U.S. espionage law in a deal that sets him free from a 14-year legal battle.
