Durban Establishes Human Capital CoE to Support Disadvantaged Communities

Senior officials from the City's Human Capital department recently conducted an oversight visit to various HCCoE locations in areas with limited access to technology and internet services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:07 IST
Kim Makhathini, Deputy City Manager of Corporate and Human Capital, highlighted that the city has established 25 computer labs in disadvantaged areas, aligning with the Smart Cities initiative.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In line with the Smart Cities concept, Durban has established several Human Capital Centres of Excellence (HCCoE) within the eThekwini Municipality, providing computers and free Wi-Fi for disadvantaged communities.

Senior officials from the City’s Human Capital department recently conducted an oversight visit to various HCCoE locations in areas with limited access to technology and internet services.

The visit began at the flagship centre in Archie Gumede Place, where the team inspected ongoing renovations and envisioned the center's future look upon completion. The officials then toured computer labs in KwaDabeka, Claremont Thusong Centre, Nagina, and Hammarsdale, concluding with a visit to the Warwick Triangle (SEDA).

Kim Makhathini, Deputy City Manager of Corporate and Human Capital, highlighted that the city has established 25 computer labs in disadvantaged areas, aligning with the Smart Cities initiative.

“These facilities are fully operational, equipped with computers and free Wi-Fi for both internal staff and the public. Enhancing these centers to ensure greater community engagement is crucial,” Makhathini stated.

Sihle Mkhize, Head of Human Capital, committed to addressing the challenges identified during the visit to maximize public use of the computer labs. Mkhize emphasized the city's dedication to reducing unemployment and upskilling residents, particularly the youth.

“This resource is essential and widely utilized by the public, saving job seekers from incurring transport and data costs for job applications, assignments, and educational pursuits,” Mkhize noted.

While the Archie Gumede Place center is temporarily closed for renovations, job applications can be submitted at the SEDA Office, 381 King Dinuzulu Road, Berea.

