Supreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in Idaho

The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions in Idaho during medical emergencies, as reported by Bloomberg. The opinion was briefly posted on the court's website, but the top court has not officially released its ruling. Reuters has not confirmed the report.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:29 IST
The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions to be carried out in Idaho in cases of medical emergencies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a copy of an opinion it said that was briefly posted on the court's website.

The top court has not officially released its ruling in the case, and Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

