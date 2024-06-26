Supreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in Idaho
The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions in Idaho during medical emergencies, as reported by Bloomberg. The opinion was briefly posted on the court's website, but the top court has not officially released its ruling. Reuters has not confirmed the report.
Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:29 IST
The United States Supreme Court appears set to allow abortions to be carried out in Idaho in cases of medical emergencies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing a copy of an opinion it said that was briefly posted on the court's website.
The top court has not officially released its ruling in the case, and Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Idaho
- abortions
- medical emergencies
- Bloomberg
- opinion
- ruling
- website
- report
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swiss Parliament Defies Landmark Climate Ruling: A Blow to Global Efforts?
Swiss Parliament Defies Climate Ruling, Sparking International Debate
Swiss Parliament Snubs Climate Ruling, Sparks Controversy
Swiss Parliament Defies Climate Ruling: Implications on Global Jurisdiction
Rift in Pakistan's Ruling Coalition: PPP Accuses PML-N of Budget Neglect