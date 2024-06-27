Left Menu

Marcos Jr. Urges Stronger Action on South China Sea Incidents

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that the June 17 incident at a disputed shoal was not an armed attack by China but criticized the need for stronger actions beyond protests. A Philippine sailor was seriously injured during an 'illegal' Chinese coastguard action to prevent troop resupply.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:01 IST
Marcos Jr. Urges Stronger Action on South China Sea Incidents
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Thursday that a June 17 incident at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea was not an "armed attack" by China against Manila's sailors and vessels, but the country needs to "do more" than protest.

"We have filed over a hundred protests, we have already made a similar number of demarche," Marcos told reporters. "We have to do more than just that." While not considered an armed attack, the Chinese coastguard conducted an "illegal action" in preventing a regular resupply of troops, Marcos said.

A Philippine sailor suffered "serious injury" after what its military described as "intentional-high speed ramming" by the Chinese Coast Guard, aiming to disrupt a resupply mission for troops stationed on the Second Thomas Shoal on June 17. China's foreign ministry has disputed the Philippines' account, with a spokesperson saying last Thursday that the necessary measures taken by the coast guard were lawful and professional.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024