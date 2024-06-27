Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring with China and Others: A Step Closer to Sustainability
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that Sri Lanka's agreements with China and other creditor nations to restructure approximately $10 billion in bilateral debt mark significant progress towards restoring debt sustainability. Sri Lanka still needs to negotiate with bondholders to restructure about $12.5 billion in international bonds.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that Sri Lanka's agreements with China and other creditor nations to restructure about $10 billion in bilateral debt took the island nation a step closer towards restoring debt sustainability.
"We hope that there will be swift progress on reaching agreements with external private creditors in the near future," Peter Breuer, IMF's senior mission chief for Sri Lanka, said in a statement.
Sri Lanka still needs to convince bondholders to restructure about $12.5 billion in international bonds.
