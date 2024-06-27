Left Menu

Court Rejects Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Appeal in Iddat Case

A Pakistan district court rejected appeals from former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to suspend their sentences in the Iddat case. Both were sentenced to seven years in jail for marrying during the mandatory waiting period after Bibi's previous divorce.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:05 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant legal decision, a Pakistan district court on Thursday dismissed the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, thereby upholding their seven-year jail sentences in the widely-followed Iddat case.

The court found the couple guilty of contracting their marriage before the completion of Bushra Bibi's iddat — the required waiting period for a Muslim woman following a divorce or the death of her husband — and levied a fine of Rs 5,00,000 each.

This verdict was rendered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka in a packed courtroom, dashing the couple's hopes for an early release from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The case originated from allegations made by Bibi's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, in November 2023, and led to a highly publicized legal battle involving the former prime minister who already faces several other cases.

