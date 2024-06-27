Court Rejects Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Appeal in Iddat Case

In a significant legal decision, a Pakistan district court on Thursday dismissed the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, thereby upholding their seven-year jail sentences in the widely-followed Iddat case.

The court found the couple guilty of contracting their marriage before the completion of Bushra Bibi's iddat — the required waiting period for a Muslim woman following a divorce or the death of her husband — and levied a fine of Rs 5,00,000 each.

This verdict was rendered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka in a packed courtroom, dashing the couple's hopes for an early release from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The case originated from allegations made by Bibi's ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, in November 2023, and led to a highly publicized legal battle involving the former prime minister who already faces several other cases.

