MCD Commissioner Suspends Four Officers Over Forgery Scandal

In a significant move, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has ordered the immediate suspension of four officers in Karol Bagh over allegations of forgery. The officers are accused of forging the signature of ex-deputy commissioner Himanshu Gupta, an IAS officer who left the civic body in 2021.

A senior official revealed that the forged signature appeared on a land use order issued on Wednesday. Gupta is currently serving as the secretary of CBSE. The disciplinary measure was taken for misconduct and misuse of power.

An inquiry into the matter has been initiated to investigate further allegations of corruption and selective work allocation.

