Assam CM Targets Disruptive Forces Post Election Results

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused certain groups of creating disturbances in the state following the recent Lok Sabha election results. The chief minister directed the police to handle these disruptive elements firmly.

'We have observed that certain people are trying to disrupt peace in the state through serious criminal activities,' Sarma told reporters after a cabinet meeting. Highlighting five incidents, including rape cases in Mazbat, Dhekiajuli, and Dudhnoi, along with mob violence in Barpeta and Kokrajhar villages, he noted a troubling spike in crimes over the last month.

'During the last three years, such crimes had declined remarkably, but in the last one month, there has been a series of incidents and this is a matter of concern,' Sarma said. Sarma emphasized that these incidents indicate a pattern of criminal behavior by a particular section, and the police have been directed to take stern action against the perpetrators.

Additionally, Sarma discussed the change of the investigating officer in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam, noting that the special court had ordered the switch. 'I have asked for an examination of the judgment as the court has the right to summon those considered to be accused by them instead of shifting the onus to the IO,' Sarma said. The court recently directed a new investigating officer to conduct further investigation.

