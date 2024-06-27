Tragic Death in Sewage Tank: Safety Lapses Exposed

A heartbreaking incident unfolded on Tuesday evening as a sanitation worker suffocated to death while cleaning a sewage tank, police revealed on Thursday.

Two additional workers were rendered unconscious in the same incident, which took place in Sector 47. Noor Islam, along with Anrul and Chandan Das, all from West Bengal, were hired by contractor Mumkeem Ali for the hazardous task.

Mausomi, the wife of the deceased Islam, reported that her husband fell into the tank while cleaning, and Anrul and Das followed to rescue him but fell unconscious due to toxic gas inhalation. Tragically, Islam was declared dead at the hospital, while the others are receiving treatment.

She alleged that the workers were provided no safety equipment, attributing this to the contractor's negligence. The local police confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the contractor.

