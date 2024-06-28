Left Menu

Tension Erupts in Beed District Over Maratha Quota, Police Intervene

Police detained two persons and booked 15-20 others following incidents of stone pelting and sloganeering in Manoj Jarange’s village in Beed district. The unrest, linked to the Maratha quota issue, prompted authorities to deploy State Reserve Police to maintain peace. Tensions arose between Maratha and OBC community activists.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-06-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 09:29 IST
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday night, tensions flared in Matori village, located in Maharashtra's Beed district, as police detained two individuals and booked 15-20 others for their involvement in stone pelting and sloganeering activities. These events coincide with the rising controversy surrounding the Maratha quota, led by activist Manoj Jarange.

The unrest began when a group of individuals from neighboring villages was en route to a rally organized by OBC quota agitators Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. Upon passing through Matori around 8 PM, slogan shouting ensued, escalating to stone pelting at the local bus stand. The precise initiators of these actions remain unidentified.

Authorities swiftly deployed a platoon of the State Reserve Police Force to restore order. A case was subsequently registered against 15-20 individuals at Chaklamba police station. Jarange, who spotlighted the Maratha quota issue, seeks recognition for Kunbis as blood relatives of the Maratha community. This demand faces opposition from OBC activists Hake and Waghmare who argue it would harm OBC interests.

