Tension Erupts in Beed District Over Maratha Quota, Police Intervene

On Thursday night, tensions flared in Matori village, located in Maharashtra's Beed district, as police detained two individuals and booked 15-20 others for their involvement in stone pelting and sloganeering activities. These events coincide with the rising controversy surrounding the Maratha quota, led by activist Manoj Jarange.

The unrest began when a group of individuals from neighboring villages was en route to a rally organized by OBC quota agitators Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare. Upon passing through Matori around 8 PM, slogan shouting ensued, escalating to stone pelting at the local bus stand. The precise initiators of these actions remain unidentified.

Authorities swiftly deployed a platoon of the State Reserve Police Force to restore order. A case was subsequently registered against 15-20 individuals at Chaklamba police station. Jarange, who spotlighted the Maratha quota issue, seeks recognition for Kunbis as blood relatives of the Maratha community. This demand faces opposition from OBC activists Hake and Waghmare who argue it would harm OBC interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)