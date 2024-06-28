AAP Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of the person killed and Rs 50 lakh for those injured in the Delhi airport roof collapse. The incident involved the falling of a portion of T1 roof, resulting in one death and eight injuries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the person killed in the recent roof collapse incident at Delhi airport.
During a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah called for the BJP-led central government to provide explanations for the mishap. Shah also insisted on a high-level probe into the matter.
The incident occurred around 5 am when a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several individuals and resulting in one death and multiple injuries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
