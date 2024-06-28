BSF Chief Nitin Agrawal Commends Troops' Readiness Along International Border

BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal on Friday commended the dedication and professionalism of the troops deployed along the International Border after reviewing their operational readiness.

His visit to the Jammu frontier came close on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's high-level security review meeting in Delhi. The meeting was held in light of several recent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly concerning preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.

Agrawal embarked on a two-day assessment tour of the BSF's Jammu Frontier to gauge the situation along the International Border. During the visit, sector commander and battalion commandants thoroughly briefed him on the operational readiness of troops stationed at the Samba border area.

The Inspector General of BSF's Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, provided a comprehensive presentation detailing critical aspects of border security and the strategies employed by the BSF to ensure dominance along the International Border.

Jammu region recently experienced four terror incidents across Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts between June 9 and 12, resulting in the tragic loss of 10 lives, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Security forces managed to eliminate two terrorists in one of the encounters in Kathua district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)