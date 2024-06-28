Five Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2011 Dacoity and Murder
A court has sentenced five men to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2011 case of dacoity and murder in Delhi. The Additional Sessions Judge handed down the sentence after the convicts were found guilty of attacking and fatally injuring victim Parmanand during a robbery attempt.
- Country:
- India
In a significant judgment, a Delhi court has handed life imprisonment sentences to five men involved in a 2011 dacoity and murder case. The Additional Sessions Judge, Manisha Khurana Kakkar, found Jitender Badhana, Ravi, Mohammed Ifrahim, Yusuf, and Bobby guilty of the offences.
The trial against a sixth accused, Vikas alias Boga, was abated after his death in January 2023. Public prosecutor Paryag Dutt Pandey represented the state in the case. The five convicts were sentenced after being convicted last December for attacking and grievously injuring victim Parmanand, who succumbed to his injuries.
According to the court's findings, the convicts caused significant harm to Parmanand with the intention of committing dacoity on November 5, 2011. His death not only brought loss to his family but also a loss of income. The court imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on Jitender and Bobby, while the others were fined Rs 10,000 each.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dacoity
- murder
- Delhi court
- life imprisonment
- justice
- Parmanand
- trial
- convicts
- sentencing
- prosecutor
ALSO READ
Olympic Trials at Brisbane: Records and Surprises in Swimming Heats
Sports Roundup: NBA Finals, Olympic Trials, and Inter Miami with Messi
Malaysian Footballer Faisal Halim Voices Hope for Justice Amid Recovery
Survivors Fight for Justice and Answers a Year After Tragic Mediterranean Shipwreck
Supreme Ethics Scandal: Justice Clarence Thomas' Undisclosed Luxury Trips