Five Men Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for 2011 Dacoity and Murder

In a significant judgment, a Delhi court has handed life imprisonment sentences to five men involved in a 2011 dacoity and murder case. The Additional Sessions Judge, Manisha Khurana Kakkar, found Jitender Badhana, Ravi, Mohammed Ifrahim, Yusuf, and Bobby guilty of the offences.

The trial against a sixth accused, Vikas alias Boga, was abated after his death in January 2023. Public prosecutor Paryag Dutt Pandey represented the state in the case. The five convicts were sentenced after being convicted last December for attacking and grievously injuring victim Parmanand, who succumbed to his injuries.

According to the court's findings, the convicts caused significant harm to Parmanand with the intention of committing dacoity on November 5, 2011. His death not only brought loss to his family but also a loss of income. The court imposed fines of Rs 50,000 on Jitender and Bobby, while the others were fined Rs 10,000 each.

