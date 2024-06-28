CJI D Y Chandrachud Advocates for Gender Equality in Legal Profession

Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, on Friday underscored the pressing need for increased gender representation in the legal profession during his speech at the bicentenary celebration of the Bar Library Club of the Calcutta High Court. Despite acknowledging the strides made, he urged the legal fraternity to pursue greater equality and inclusivity within judicial institutions.

Chandrachud noted that over 60 percent of recruits in the lowest levels of judicial service in various states are women, showcasing significant social evolution. However, he pointed out the inadequate amenities and facilities for female lawyers and the dual roles women often balance, stressing the need for supportive policies within legal institutions.

Highlighting a small yet impactful initiative, he mentioned the introduction of a Rs 25 meal at the Supreme Court, aiding over 2,000 women employees. He called for building on such initiatives to foster equitable treatment and urged the legal community to embrace technological advancements and adapt traditions to modern societal demands.

