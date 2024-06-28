Left Menu

CJI D Y Chandrachud Advocates for Gender Equality in Legal Profession

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud emphasized the necessity for enhanced gender representation in the legal profession. While acknowledging progress, he highlighted the need for inclusive judicial institutions and supportive policies that cater to women, who often balance multiple roles.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:17 IST
Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, on Friday underscored the pressing need for increased gender representation in the legal profession during his speech at the bicentenary celebration of the Bar Library Club of the Calcutta High Court. Despite acknowledging the strides made, he urged the legal fraternity to pursue greater equality and inclusivity within judicial institutions.

Chandrachud noted that over 60 percent of recruits in the lowest levels of judicial service in various states are women, showcasing significant social evolution. However, he pointed out the inadequate amenities and facilities for female lawyers and the dual roles women often balance, stressing the need for supportive policies within legal institutions.

Highlighting a small yet impactful initiative, he mentioned the introduction of a Rs 25 meal at the Supreme Court, aiding over 2,000 women employees. He called for building on such initiatives to foster equitable treatment and urged the legal community to embrace technological advancements and adapt traditions to modern societal demands.

