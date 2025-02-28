India's GDP Elevates Amid Supportive Policies

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India's economic growth reached 6.2% in the October-December quarter, driven by heightened government and consumer spending. This growth, while modestly below expectations, marks an improvement from the previous quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

A robust rural economy bolstered the results, though manufacturing growth remained tepid. Despite the overall GDP rise, it fell short of the post-pandemic peak growth rates. Rising rural demand and policy support are expected to further stimulate economic growth in the coming quarters.

In a bid to enhance economic momentum, India's central bank reduced interest rates for the first time in nearly five years. Additionally, recent personal income tax cuts are anticipated to elevate urban demand, enabling stronger economic expansion through increased consumer spending and easing inflation pressures.

