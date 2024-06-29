Panamanian Court Acquits 28 in High-Profile Scandal
A Panamanian court has acquitted 28 individuals charged with money-laundering in connection to the Panama Papers and 'Operation Car Wash' scandals. The judicial branch confirmed the acquittal but did not disclose the names of those involved.
A Panamanian court has acquitted 28 people charged for money-laundering under cases linked to the Panama Papers and "Operation Car Wash" scandals, the country's judicial branch said in a statement on Friday.
It did not provide names of the people who were acquitted.
