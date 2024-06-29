Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Officials Amid Ram Path Fiasco

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken stringent action against six officials following severe road cave-ins and waterlogging on the recently constructed Ram Path in Ayodhya. The suspended officials include three engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and three from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

These infrastructural failures surfaced after heavy rains on June 23 and 25, causing flooding in homes and streets along the 14-kilometre stretch. Portions of the road were significantly damaged, raising questions about the quality of construction.

The state government also served a notice to the Ahmedabad-based contractor, Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited, while the Public Works Department's office emphasized that the top layer of Ram Path was compromised shortly after construction. An ongoing investigation seeks to address the evident lapses.

