Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Officials Amid Ram Path Fiasco

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials due to gross negligence after road cave-ins and waterlogging on the newly-built Ram Path in Ayodhya. The state also issued a notice to the contractor. A further investigation is underway.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Officials Amid Ram Path Fiasco
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken stringent action against six officials following severe road cave-ins and waterlogging on the recently constructed Ram Path in Ayodhya. The suspended officials include three engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) and three from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

These infrastructural failures surfaced after heavy rains on June 23 and 25, causing flooding in homes and streets along the 14-kilometre stretch. Portions of the road were significantly damaged, raising questions about the quality of construction.

The state government also served a notice to the Ahmedabad-based contractor, Bhuvan Infracom Private Limited, while the Public Works Department's office emphasized that the top layer of Ram Path was compromised shortly after construction. An ongoing investigation seeks to address the evident lapses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024