Dean Macpherson Highlights Progress in Public Works and Infrastructure Reform

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has reported notable progress within his department, highlighting key initiatives aimed at improving service delivery, driving economic growth, and creating job opportunities. Addressing the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, the Minister detailed the strides made since he assumed office and outlined the department’s strategic direction moving forward.

Macpherson acknowledged the challenges facing the department but underscored the visible improvements and proactive measures that have been implemented to ensure the department operates efficiently. He emphasized the urgency of accelerating these efforts in the coming months to position South Africa as a hub for infrastructure development.

Key Initiatives and Reforms Implemented:

Revival of Stalled Infrastructure Projects A Special Projects Unit has been established to address stalled projects and prevent further delays in infrastructure development. Restructuring of the Prestige Unit The Prestige Unit, previously linked to the Nkandla scandal, has been placed under the direct oversight of the Director-General, ensuring financial discipline and eliminating R20 million in unauthorized expenditures. Combatting Construction Site Disruptions The historic Durban Declaration was signed between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and National Treasury to address the ‘construction mafia’ and prevent site disruptions. Unlocking Public Property for Economic Growth The release of 31 public properties valued at R1.4 billion for redevelopment is expected to attract R10 billion in private investment and create 165,000 jobs. Procurement Reforms and Blacklisting of Non-Performing Contractors The department has initiated a process to reform procurement regulations, ensuring accountability and improved project execution. Enhancing Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Collaboration with the National Treasury is underway to reform PPP regulations, simplifying private sector investment in public infrastructure projects. Investigations into Corruption Cases Active investigations are being conducted into corruption allegations, including the failed R1 billion Telkom Towers project and the PSA Oxygen Plant Tender at the Independent Development Trust (IDT). Revitalization of Small Harbours Small harbours, such as Hout Bay Harbour, are undergoing transformation into economic hubs to drive investment and job creation. Establishment of a Project Preparation Fund A first-of-its-kind project preparation fund, with a budget of R180 million, has been launched to facilitate infrastructure project development. The first bid window was oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence. ‘Adopt a Municipality’ Programme Piloted through the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission, this programme ensures optimal use of infrastructure budgets and minimizes project delays. Reforming the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) The EPWP is being restructured to create clear pathways for participants to transition into permanent employment opportunities.

Commitment to a Transformed and Efficient Department

Minister Macpherson expressed confidence that the progress achieved in the past eight months reflects a steadfast commitment to reforming the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure into South Africa’s leading economic delivery unit.

“The progress we have achieved in the eight months since taking office is a testament to our commitment to reforming the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure into the economic delivery unit of South Africa. This will help turn South Africa into a construction site, grow the economy, and create thousands of new jobs,” said Macpherson.

Looking ahead, the Minister emphasized the importance of expediting reforms to ensure that all South Africans benefit from improved infrastructure and service delivery.

“I have no doubt that, by working together, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will play a leading role in building a better country for all South Africans,” Macpherson concluded.

The department remains committed to overcoming challenges, ensuring transparency, and executing projects that will enhance the quality of life for all citizens.