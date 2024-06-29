Karnataka High Court Revokes CWS FCRA Cancellation By MHA, Affirms Personal Hearing Rights

The Karnataka High Court has overturned the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) decision to cancel the registration of the Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Founded by scientist K Ullas Karanth, son of Jnanpith laureate late K Shivaram Karanth, CWS had faced suspension of its FCRA registration on March 5, 2021, which was subsequently canceled on September 4, 2023, following a show-cause notice from MHA on December 3, 2021.

CWS contested the cancellation, arguing it lacked justification and that Karanth was not granted a personal hearing as mandated under Section 14(2) of the FCRA. The MHA, however, argued that personal hearings were not necessary before canceling a registration.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that while Section 14(2) permits registration cancellation, Section 14(3) prevents re-registration for three years. The court ruled that a personal hearing should have been afforded to the petitioner, rendering the MHA order unsustainable.

