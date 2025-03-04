Activist Challenges Court Decision on CBI Probe in MUDA Scam

Activist Snehamayi Krishna has approached the Karnataka High Court, challenging a previous ruling that denied a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

Krishna's petition seeks to overturn the decision made by Justice M Nagaprasanna on February 7, who dismissed the request for a CBI investigation, citing insufficient evidence of bias in the Lokayukta police's inquiry.

Despite being cleared by the Lokayukta police, Krishna remains skeptical of their neutrality, claiming Siddaramaiah's political power compromises the integrity of the investigation. The Lokayukta police had filed an FIR involving Siddaramaiah and others after a Special Court order, but Krishna continues to demand an independent probe by the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)