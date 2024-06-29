CJI Chandrachud Emphasises Constitutional Morality at Judicial Conference

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has underscored the critical importance of 'Constitutional Morality' within Indian jurisprudence, emphasizing the judiciary's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and tolerance. Speaking at the East Zone II Regional Conference of the National Judicial Academy, the Chief Justice detailed how courts can act as catalysts of technological advancements in justice delivery.

During his address, CJI Chandrachud elaborated on the concept of 'Constitutional Morality' as a vital check on state power, rooted deeply in the Preamble's values. He noted that India's federal structure, rich in diversity, requires judges to actively preserve this diversity.

Rejecting the notion of judges as deities within a 'temple of justice,' Chandrachud described them instead as 'servers of the people,' whose mission is to deliver justice with compassion and empathy. He warned against allowing personal biases to influence judicial decisions, emphasizing that the court's vision of Constitutional Morality is key to establishing a just society.

