Left Menu

SCTIMST: Leading Technological Advancements in Medical Science

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology continues to expand with new centres, positioning itself as a major player in bio-manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region. Its technology-driven approach aims to set a standard for similar institutes, offering advanced treatments and innovations in medical science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:08 IST
SCTIMST: Leading Technological Advancements in Medical Science
  • Country:
  • India

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is poised for further development, with plans to tackle space constraints through satellite centres or cluster institutions, according to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology.

Inaugurating a new neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery centre, Singh noted SCTIMST's key role in making India the third-largest bio-manufacturing player in the Asia-Pacific. He emphasized the institute's progress and its new role as a model for similar institutions in the country.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor praised SCTIMST's contributions, particularly its unique, commercially manufactured products, attributing the success to its focus on technology in medical treatment, under the Ministry of Science and Technology rather than the Health Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025