SCTIMST: Leading Technological Advancements in Medical Science

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is poised for further development, with plans to tackle space constraints through satellite centres or cluster institutions, according to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology.

Inaugurating a new neurosurgery and cardiovascular surgery centre, Singh noted SCTIMST's key role in making India the third-largest bio-manufacturing player in the Asia-Pacific. He emphasized the institute's progress and its new role as a model for similar institutions in the country.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor praised SCTIMST's contributions, particularly its unique, commercially manufactured products, attributing the success to its focus on technology in medical treatment, under the Ministry of Science and Technology rather than the Health Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)