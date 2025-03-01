Innovative Breakthroughs at IINvenTiv 2023: Pioneering Technological Advancements Shaping the Future
IINvenTiv 2023, organized by IIT Madras, showcased 185 innovations from top Indian institutes. Highlights included a real-time air quality-based navigation app, sustainable construction materials, AI and robotics advancements, and eco-friendly biotechnology solutions, emphasizing industry collaboration and commercialization of mature technology readiness level projects.
The third edition of IINvenTiv, the Ministry of Education's flagship research expo, took place at IIT Madras, unveiling 185 cutting-edge innovations from premier Indian institutes. From air quality-based navigation apps to environmentally sustainable construction materials, the event spotlighted groundbreaking technological developments.
A standout innovation, 'HealthyRoute' from IIT Hyderabad, introduced a novel app integrating air quality data with traffic metrics, providing routes that minimize health risks. Another highlight, 'Avibot' by NIT Kerala, showcased automation in the poultry sector, offering a robotic system to efficiently harvest eggs without human interference.
Other significant exhibits included IIT Indore's cow-dung-based foaming agent for sustainable construction, NIT Silchar's bamboo bottle manufacturing system, and advanced AI and robotics projects. IINvenTiv emphasized the commercialization of mature technologies, fostering stronger industry-academia collaboration.
