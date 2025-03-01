Left Menu

Innovative Breakthroughs at IINvenTiv 2023: Pioneering Technological Advancements Shaping the Future

IINvenTiv 2023, organized by IIT Madras, showcased 185 innovations from top Indian institutes. Highlights included a real-time air quality-based navigation app, sustainable construction materials, AI and robotics advancements, and eco-friendly biotechnology solutions, emphasizing industry collaboration and commercialization of mature technology readiness level projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The third edition of IINvenTiv, the Ministry of Education's flagship research expo, took place at IIT Madras, unveiling 185 cutting-edge innovations from premier Indian institutes. From air quality-based navigation apps to environmentally sustainable construction materials, the event spotlighted groundbreaking technological developments.

A standout innovation, 'HealthyRoute' from IIT Hyderabad, introduced a novel app integrating air quality data with traffic metrics, providing routes that minimize health risks. Another highlight, 'Avibot' by NIT Kerala, showcased automation in the poultry sector, offering a robotic system to efficiently harvest eggs without human interference.

Other significant exhibits included IIT Indore's cow-dung-based foaming agent for sustainable construction, NIT Silchar's bamboo bottle manufacturing system, and advanced AI and robotics projects. IINvenTiv emphasized the commercialization of mature technologies, fostering stronger industry-academia collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

