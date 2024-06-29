Mizoram Implements New Criminal Laws with Comprehensive Training

The Mizoram government has rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at the effective implementation of three new criminal laws set to take effect on July 1, a senior police officer revealed on Saturday.

Speaking to PTI, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte clarified that despite the extensive preparations, the three new laws have not been translated into Mizo language.

The new regulations — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — are set to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act of 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

IG Khiangte highlighted the government's proactive measures, noting that training sessions for approximately 93% of police station staff and supervisory officers, totaling 1,492 personnel, have been conducted across all 11 districts. Additionally, 1,965 individuals, including church leaders, students, and NGO functionaries, received training.

In addition to district-level initiatives, various programmes were held at police headquarters in Aizawl, organized in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Mizoram Law College, and the Forensic Science Laboratory.

Training sessions covering the new laws were also conducted for jail superintendents, jailors, and assistant jailors on June 13 and 14, according to the IG.

To further support the initiative, the state government has established five committees under the state police to handle legal concerns, technological advancements, training programmes, digital investigations, and financial considerations.

Educational and awareness videos explaining the key features of the new criminal laws have been produced in both English and Mizo for dissemination among police personnel and the public. Relevant books have been distributed to all pertinent units to ensure access to the necessary information. Additionally, a manual for videography and photography during statement recordings and investigations has been prepared, covering FIR, Zero FIR, and e-FIR procedures.

