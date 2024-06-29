Serbian Police Officer Wounded in Attacker's Crossbow Assault at Israeli Embassy

An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, according to Serbia's Interior Ministry. The officer fatally shot the assailant in self-defense.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic reported that the attacker fired a bolt at the officer, hitting him in the neck. The officer then defended himself using his weapon, resulting in the attacker's death from injuries. The policeman was conscious and transported to Belgrade's main emergency hospital for an operation to remove the bolt.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the attempted terrorist attack near the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, noting that no embassy employees were harmed. The attacker's identity is still being investigated, along with the motives and circumstances of the attack, Dacic added.

Israel's Embassy, located near the US Embassy in an upscale Belgrade district, is guarded by an elite police unit equipped with automatic weapons. Serbia has maintained close relations with Israel during the Gaza war.

