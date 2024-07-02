Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 27 Killed in Hathras Stampede

At least 27 people were killed and several more injured during a stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras district. The victims include 23 women, three children, and one man. The incident happened at a 'satsang' event in Pulrai village, likely due to overcrowding.

  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident occurred on Tuesday in the village of Pulrai in Hathras district, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 individuals and injuring several more, according to police officials. The stampede took place during a religious congregation, known as a 'satsang', which had attracted a large crowd.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed that 27 bodies were received at Etah hospital, with the victims comprising 23 women, three children, and one man. The tragedy seems to have been caused by overcrowding at the event, noted Sikandara Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to expedite relief measures and provide necessary assistance at the site of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

