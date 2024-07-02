Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Devotees Rescued Amidst Rising Waters in Himachal Pradesh

Four devotees from Uttar Pradesh visiting Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were rescued after being trapped due to sudden water level rise in Baner Khad. Locals raised the alarm early Tuesday morning following which a coordinated effort by police and rescue teams ensured their safety.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Devotees Rescued Amidst Rising Waters in Himachal Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Four devotees from Uttar Pradesh, who found themselves trapped in Baner Khad due to a sudden rise in water levels, were successfully rescued on Tuesday morning, according to local police reports.

Local sources revealed that a group of 12 tourists had ventured to take a bath in Baner Khad around 6:15 am when the water levels unexpectedly surged, trapping four individuals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal stated, 'We were informed on Tuesday morning about four devotees visiting Brijeshwari temple being trapped in Baner Khad. A swift response from police, fire brigade, and home guard teams resulted in their safe rescue.'

Lakhanpal further urged residents and tourists to stay clear of water bodies during the monsoon season, cautioning that sudden floods can quickly render areas dangerous. He added that increased police patrolling has been directed in vulnerable areas.

Temple authorities have also been advised to warn devotees about potential dangers near water bodies. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash various parts of the state over the past 24 hours.

Kangra district experienced significant rainfall, with several areas reporting between 30.5 mm to 75.6 mm. Consequently, vehicular movement is restricted on 36 roads, and power outages have affected 169 transformers.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across isolated places, predicting severe weather conditions from June 30 to July 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024