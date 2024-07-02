Uttar Pradesh Devotees Rescued Amidst Rising Waters in Himachal Pradesh

Four devotees from Uttar Pradesh, who found themselves trapped in Baner Khad due to a sudden rise in water levels, were successfully rescued on Tuesday morning, according to local police reports.

Local sources revealed that a group of 12 tourists had ventured to take a bath in Baner Khad around 6:15 am when the water levels unexpectedly surged, trapping four individuals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal stated, 'We were informed on Tuesday morning about four devotees visiting Brijeshwari temple being trapped in Baner Khad. A swift response from police, fire brigade, and home guard teams resulted in their safe rescue.'

Lakhanpal further urged residents and tourists to stay clear of water bodies during the monsoon season, cautioning that sudden floods can quickly render areas dangerous. He added that increased police patrolling has been directed in vulnerable areas.

Temple authorities have also been advised to warn devotees about potential dangers near water bodies. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash various parts of the state over the past 24 hours.

Kangra district experienced significant rainfall, with several areas reporting between 30.5 mm to 75.6 mm. Consequently, vehicular movement is restricted on 36 roads, and power outages have affected 169 transformers.

The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across isolated places, predicting severe weather conditions from June 30 to July 2.

